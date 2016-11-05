Welcome to the Groton Daily Independent
Catholic Parish
Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph in Turton at 11 a.m.
United Methodist Parish
Worship in Conde at 9 a.m.
Coffee fellowship time at 10 a.m. and worship in Groton at 11 a.m.
Heaven Bound Ministries in Pierpont
Worship at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
Worship at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran
Worship at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Open Gym for JH-8 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.,
and for grades 6-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
2 p.m.: Carnival of Silver Skates
6:30 p.m.: Carnival of Silver Skates
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 - 6 p.m.
Semi-Final Football Playoffs
Groton Area hosts Aberdeen Roncalli
Broadcast Live on GDILIVE.COM
Here is the link for the Broadcast
Here is the link for the Program
Broadcast Sponsors Are:
James Valley Seed - Doug Jorgenson
Patios Plus TD Sponsor
This is a Patios Plus touchdown. Patios Plus is your local concrete contractor featuring concrete stamping for that decorative look. Call Joe at 397-8566 for your concrete needs.
Simon Insurance & Auction Service
