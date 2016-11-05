Loading...

Groton Email

Welcome to the Groton Daily Independent

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Catholic Parish
Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph in Turton at 11 a.m.

United Methodist Parish
Worship in Conde at 9 a.m.
Coffee fellowship time at 10 a.m. and worship in Groton at 11 a.m.

Heaven Bound Ministries in Pierpont
Worship at 10 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran
Worship at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran
Worship at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m.

Open Gym for JH-8 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.,
and for grades 6-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2 p.m.: Carnival of Silver Skates
6:30 p.m.: Carnival of Silver Skates

 

 

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 - 6 p.m.

Semi-Final Football Playoffs
Groton Area hosts Aberdeen Roncalli
Broadcast Live on GDILIVE.COM

Here is the link for the Broadcast

Here is the link for the Program 

Broadcast Sponsors Are:

NEW! Click on the sponsor to hear their ad!

 

Blocker Construction

Dollar General of Groton

Doug Abeln Seed Co

Groton Ford

Harry Implement of Ferney

Hefty Seed - Justin Hanson

James Valley Seed - Doug Jorgenson

 

Johnson Agency

Ken’s Food Fair of Groton

McKiver Collision

Milbrandt Enterprises

Olde Bank Floral

Olson Backhoe & Trenching

Olson Development

Patios Plus TD Sponsor

This is a Patios Plus touchdown.  Patios Plus is your local concrete contractor featuring concrete stamping for that decorative look. Call Joe at 397-8566 for your concrete needs. 

 S&S Lumber

Simon Insurance & Auction Service

Subway of Groton

TNTax Business Services, Inc.

Make sure you tell these sponsors "THANK YOU"
and also make sure you patronize them as well! 

Categories

 

GDI STREAMS

 

Deuel Double Header
Roster 

Groton Email

 

 

 

 